Drivers, thrash your engines: Slayer's Tom Araya to be grand marshal at NASCAR race

Tom Araya of Slayer performs at 2025 Festival d'été de Québec on July 11, 2025 in Quebec City, Quebec. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Slayer vocalist Tom Araya has been named the grand marshal for the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race, taking place Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.

As part of his role, Araya will deliver the "Drivers, start your engines" command ahead of the race.

"Excited to be the Grand Marshal for the WÜRTH 400," Araya says in a statement. "Slayer, NASCAR Reign in speed!"

Korn's Jonathan Davis previously served as the grand marshal for NASCAR's Penzoil 400 race in Las Vegas in March.

Slayer, meanwhile, is preparing to play a run of shows celebrating the 40th anniversary of their 1986 album, Reign in Blood. The dates begin in September.

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