Dribble, kid, dribble: Shinedown to perform at halftime of Memphis Grizzlies game

Brent Smith and Zach Myers of Shinedown perform at The Grand Ole Opry on October 10, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)

Shinedown is going from the stage to the basketball court.

The "Second Chance" outfit will be performing during halftime of the upcoming Memphis Grizzlies NBA game against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans. The contest, which will mark the Grizzlies' home opener, tips off at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

"Get ready for an iconic halftime performance from @shinedown during @memgrizz home opener," the team's arena, FedExForum, writes in an Instagram post.

The set should be extra special for guitarist Zach Myers, who's originally from Memphis.

Shinedown spent most of the year playing arenas across the U.S. on their Dance, Kid, Dance tour. The trek took its name from one of the three songs Shinedown's released so far in 2025. The other two are titled "Three Six Five" and "Killing Fields."

