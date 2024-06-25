Dream Theater announces novel adaptation of ﻿'Scenes from a Memory' ﻿album

Dream Theater's 1999 album Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory is being turned into a novel.

The upcoming book, written by author and musician Peter Orullian, will bring the elaborate story of Scenes from a Memory, which follows "two sides of an interconnected tale across the twentieth century," to the page.

"In the present, Nicholas finds new friends (and apparent enemies) as he tries to solve Victoria's murder," Dream Theater explains. "In the past, Victoria and Julian try to survive in a ruthless city of mobsters, poverty, and crooked politicians."

The prog metallers continue, "From zeppelins, to train heists, to speakeasies, to mob hits, to Nicholas's love of audio restoration and his love for the daughter he lost, join us on this ride in which Nicholas learns how to finally be free."

Scenes of a Memory marked Dream Theater's first-ever concept album. The novel will celebrate the album's 25th anniversary; Dream Theater previously marked its 20th anniversary by playing it in full on their 2019 tour.

Meanwhile, Dream Theater is launching an international tour in October to celebrate the band's 40th anniversary. The outing will also mark their first with original drummer Mike Portnoy following their 2023 reunion.

