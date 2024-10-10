Dream Theater announces 'Parasomnia,' first new album with Mike Portnoy in 16 years

By Josh Johnson

Dream Theater has announced a new album called Parasomnia, marking their first record with original drummer Mike Portnoy in 16 years.

In a Facebook post, the prog-metallers describe Parasomnia as "an album that represents not just our past, but our future."

Parasomnia will be released Feb. 7. You can listen to the first single, the 10-minute "Night Terror," now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video is streaming on YouTube.

Portnoy, who founded Dream Theater alongside guitarist John Petrucci and bassist John Myung in 1985, left the band in 2010 following 2009's Black Clouds & Silver Linings album. He returned to the group in 2023.

Dream Theater will launch a European tour Oct. 20 in London, marking their first live performances since reuniting with Portnoy. A North American leg will launch in February.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

