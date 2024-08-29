Dream Theater announces seven-LP ﻿'Vol. 1﻿' box set

By Josh Johnson

Dream Theater has announced a new vinyl box set.

Dubbed Dream Theater Vol. 1, the seven-LP collection includes pressings of four albums: 1992's Images and Words, 1994's Awake, 1997's Falling into Infinity and 1999's Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory. It'll be released Sept. 27 and is limited to 2,500 copies.

You can preorder your copy now. Vols. 2 and 3 will be released in 2025.

Dream Theater has also been working on a new album, their first with returning drummer Mike Portnoy since 2009. They will launch an international tour in October.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!