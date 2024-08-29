Dream Theater announces seven-LP ﻿'Vol. 1﻿' box set

Dream Theater has announced a new vinyl box set.

Dubbed Dream Theater Vol. 1, the seven-LP collection includes pressings of four albums: 1992's Images and Words, 1994's Awake, 1997's Falling into Infinity and 1999's Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory. It'll be released Sept. 27 and is limited to 2,500 copies.

You can preorder your copy now. Vols. 2 and 3 will be released in 2025.

Dream Theater has also been working on a new album, their first with returning drummer Mike Portnoy since 2009. They will launch an international tour in October.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.