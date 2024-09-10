Dream Theater announces 2025 US tour

Dream Theater has announced a U.S. tour for 2025.

The headlining outing launches Feb. 7 in Philadelphia and wraps up March 22 in New York City. It celebrates Dream Theater's 40th anniversary and also marks the prog metal outfit's first U.S. tour since founding drummer Mike Portnoy rejoined the band in 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DreamTheater.net.

"We can't wait to continue this historic celebration of 40 years together with everyone in North America next year," Dream Theater says. "We still have plenty of more exciting Dream Theater news to share in the coming weeks."

Perhaps said news will be related to the next Dream Theater album, their first with Portnoy since 2009.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.