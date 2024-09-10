Dream Theater announces 2025 US tour

By Josh Johnson

Dream Theater has announced a U.S. tour for 2025.

The headlining outing launches Feb. 7 in Philadelphia and wraps up March 22 in New York City. It celebrates Dream Theater's 40th anniversary and also marks the prog metal outfit's first U.S. tour since founding drummer Mike Portnoy rejoined the band in 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DreamTheater.net.

"We can't wait to continue this historic celebration of 40 years together with everyone in North America next year," Dream Theater says. "We still have plenty of more exciting Dream Theater news to share in the coming weeks."

Perhaps said news will be related to the next Dream Theater album, their first with Portnoy since 2009.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!