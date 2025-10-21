Dream Theater announces '﻿The Studio Albums 1992-2016'﻿ box set & '﻿Vol. 3'﻿ vinyl reissues

Dream Theater has announced a new box set dubbed The Studio Albums 1992-2016.

As its title suggests, the package includes each Dream Theater album from their 1992 record, Images and Words, through 2016's The Astonishing, all spread across 14 CDs.

Meanwhile, if CDs aren't your jam, Dream Theater has also announced the third and final installment of their vinyl reissue series. Dream Theater Vol. 3, which follows the previously released Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, collects 2009's Black Clouds & Silver Linings, 2011's A Dramatic Turn of Events, 2013's Dream Theater and The Astonishing across 10 LPs.

Both The Studio Albums 1992-2016 and Dream Theater Vol. 3 will be released Nov. 21. Preorders are open now.

Dream Theater is currently on tour in support of their latest album, Parasomnia, their first with returning original drummer Mike Portnoy in 16 years.

