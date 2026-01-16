Dream Theater announces 'Live in Tokyo, 2010' ﻿live album

Dream Theater is releasing a new live album, Live in Tokyo, 2010.

The set, due out March 13, was recorded during the prog metallers' performance at Japan's 2010 Summer Sonic festival. The show would turn out to be drummer Mike Portnoy's final concert with Dream Theater before leaving the band later that year.

Portnoy, of course, eventually returned to Dream Theater in 2023. Their first album with him back in the band, Parasomnia, was released in 2025.

Live in Tokyo, 2010 is part of Dream Theater's newly relaunched Lost Not Forgotten Archives live series.

