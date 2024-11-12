Drawing a perfect circle: Maynard James Keenan returns to sketching

By Josh Johnson

In addition to fronting three bands, making wine and practicing jiujitsu, Maynard James Keenan has picked up yet another endeavor to pursue.

The Tool/A Perfect Circle/Puscifer frontman has shared that he's gotten back into drawing after decades away.

"Haven't actually set up an easel and drawn for about 35+ years," Keenan writes in an Instagram post. "Finally blowing the dust off."

To start off, Keenan is making sketches of his daughter's dolls.

"Gonna fill this pad of newsprint before I allow myself to move on to better charcoal paper," Keenan says. "But that is the goal."

Keenan will have some time to draw before his music schedule picks back up again in 2025, which includes Tool's Live in the Sand destination festival in the Dominican Republic and the return of the Sessanta tour with APC and Puscifer.

