Draw me back to Eden: Official Sleep Token coloring book released

Sleep Token performs during Day 3 of Leeds Festival 2023 at Bramham Park on August 27, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

You can bring the world of Sleep Token to life with an official coloring book inspired by the band.

Available via Eyesore Merch, the book includes "25 extraordinary designs from Sleep Token's enigmatic, groundbreaking and genre fluid career," according to the website. Eyesore Merch says that the book is "100% official and endorsed by Sleep Token."

Visit EyesoreMerch.com to order your own.

Sleep Token, of course, had a massive 2025 thanks to the release of their new album, Even in Arcadia, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the Grammy-nominated singles "Emergence" and "Caramel." The anonymous, masked band also sold out their North American arena tour months in advance.

