DragonForce announces Alissa White-Gluz as new vocalist

The power metal band DragonForce has announced Alissa White-Gluz, formerly of the bands Arch Enemy and The Agonist, as their new vocalist.

"Alissa joining the band is an expansion of everything we've done up to this point," says DragonForce guitarist Herman Li in a statement. "Having Alissa in the room changes everything. She doesn't just sing, she makes all aspects of our music better. And she sounds incredible live! I can't wait for the fans to see her and hear what we have been working on."

"I am beyond excited to be bringing such iconic music to life with these amazingly skilled musicians in such a fun and inspiring environment," White-Gluz adds. "It feels great to showcase all the colours of my voice and utilize all my singing styles in technically challenging, deeply energizing, highly addictive songs."

White-Gluz will make her live debut with DragonForce on Saturday at the Welcome to Rockville festival. The show will kick off DragonForce's 20th anniversary celebration of their album Inhuman Rampage, which spawned the band's signature single, "Through the Fire and Flames."

Along with White-Gluz, the DragonForce lineup still includes vocalist Marc Hudson, who joined the band in 2011.

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