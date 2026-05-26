DragonForce announces 20th anniversary 'Inhuman Rampage' ﻿tour

DragonForce has announced a U.S. tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band's album Inhuman Rampage, which includes their signature song, "Through the Fire and Flames."

The trek launches Nov. 13 in San Diego and will conclude Dec. 13 in Los Angeles. It will mark DragonForce's first full tour with new vocalist Alissa White-Gluz, formerly of the bands Arch Enemy and The Agonist.

"Alissa joining the band is an expansion of everything we’ve done up to this point," says Herman Li in a statement. "Twenty years is a long time to do anything, let alone survive the music industry and still be so inspired to continue doing what we love."

"Together we will honor what made Inhuman Rampage matter, while showing people exactly where we're going next," Li continues. "Having Alissa in the room changes everything. She doesn't just sing, she makes all aspects of our music better. And she sounds incredible live! I can't wait for the fans to see her and hear what we have been working on."

Presales begin Tuesday at noon ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DragonForce.com.

Inhuman Rampage was first released in Japan in late 2005 before being released worldwide in 2006. "Through the Fire and Flames" became its breakout track thanks in part to its inclusion in the 2007 video game Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock.

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