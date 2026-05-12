'Drag Me' to #1: From Ashes to New vocalist talks message of 'Billboard' chart leader

On their single "Drag Me," From Ashes to New started from slightly above the bottom, now they're here very much at the bottom.

"Maybe you're not at the best place, but you're not necessarily in a bad place," vocalist Danny Case tells ABC Audio of the message of "Drag Me." "And then it's like, boom, you get dragged down."

"That's usually how, I think, tragedy strikes," Case continues. "You're just kinda going about your life, you're going about your day, and then, boom, something bad happens and you're in the bottom."

Ironically, "Drag Me" has now risen to the very top of the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, giving From Ashes to New their first #1 on a Billboard radio chart. They previously peaked at #2 with the song "Barely Breathing."

"We don't necessarily write to try and make #1 radio rock songs," Case says. "But if it does happen organically, I think that's just a testament to how good the songs are."

In addition to hearing "Drag Me" on the radio, you can hear it as the opening track on the new From Ashes to New album, Reflections.

"I think the song tonally, metaphorically, everything, sets the album up really nicely," Case says.

Reflections is out now. From Ashes to New is currently on tour with Black Veil Brides and will hit the road with Shinedown in July.

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