Down with the streaming: Disturbed celebrates two entries into Spotify Billions Club

David Draiman of Disturbed performs onstage during a concert at The O2 Arena on October 26, 2025 in London, England. (Jo Hale/Redferns)

Sounds like a whole lot of people are getting down with Disturbed on Spotify.

Both the band's signature single "Down with the Sickness" and their cover of Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence" have joined Spotify's Billions Club, which recognizes songs with at least 1 billion streams.

"Down with the Sickness" appears on Disturbed's 2000 debut album, The Sickness, while the cover of "The Sound of Silence" was recorded for their 2015 effort, Immortalized.

"Eternal gratitude goes out to all of our fans for hitting play," Disturbed writes in an Instagram post. "Thank you, Disturbed Ones."

The most recent Disturbed album is 2022's Divisive. They also put out a single called "I Will Not Break" in 2025.

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