Down with the sickness: Disturbed postpones Thursday's show

Scott Legato/Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Disturbed singer David Draiman is literally down with the sickness.

The band has posted on Instagram that their show scheduled for Thursday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, isn't going forward because Draiman has laryngitis. "We always want to bring our fans the best show possible but tonight it is not possible," they write.

"Please hold onto your tickets as we have rescheduled the show to May 14. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Ticket holders, check your email for more details."

Disturbed's next scheduled show is January 27 in Oklahoma City. The band's currently out on their Take Back Your Life Tour with support from Falling In Reverse and PlushTheir most recent album is 2022's Divisive.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!