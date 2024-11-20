Dorothy premieres video for 'Mud' single

Roc Nation Records

By Josh Johnson

Dorothy has premiered the video for her single "Mud."

Ironically, the clip doesn't have too much mud, but it does feature a whole lot of fire raging.

"This new era is full of passion and fire," Dorothy says. "We have a lot more up our sleeves."

You can watch the "Mud" video streaming on YouTube.

The song "Mud" dropped in July and hit #3 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. It was followed in October by the song "The Devil I Know."

Dorothy's most recent album is 2022's Gifts from the Holy Ghost, which includes the single "Rest in Peace."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!