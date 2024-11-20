Dorothy premieres video for 'Mud' single

Dorothy has premiered the video for her single "Mud."

Ironically, the clip doesn't have too much mud, but it does feature a whole lot of fire raging.

"This new era is full of passion and fire," Dorothy says. "We have a lot more up our sleeves."

You can watch the "Mud" video streaming on YouTube.

The song "Mud" dropped in July and hit #3 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. It was followed in October by the song "The Devil I Know."

Dorothy's most recent album is 2022's Gifts from the Holy Ghost, which includes the single "Rest in Peace."

