Dope frontman responds to Doors/Chuck D project, doPE

Cover of doPE album 'no country for old men,' featuring The Doors' John Densmore and Public Enemy's Chuck D (Org Music)

Earlier in January, The Doors drummer John Densmore and Public Enemy rapper Chuck D announced a collaborative project called doPE, a portmanteau of their respective band names. If you're a fan of the late '90s/early 2000s nu metal scene, then you probably know that there is already a band called Dope.

Densmore and Chuck's doPE project has now caught the attention of Dope frontman Edsel Dope, who shared his thoughts on the name similarity in an Instagram post.

"I am a huge fan of Chuck D , Public Enemy, and the Doors, so the last thing that I want to do is interrupt a creative endeavor from two legends that I admire and respect," Edsel writes. "However, it is important for me to highlight the 25 years I have devoted to building a band/brand, which has found a good bit of success and built a sizable fan base around the globe."

Edsel notes he's had the word "dope" tattooed across his fingers since 1998, and that he has owned the trademark for the artist name "Dope" for over 25 years. He feels that Densmore and Chuck choosing the name "doPE" "would invite a good bit of market confusion."

"The paperwork is up to date, and my rights regarding the name are indisputable," Edsel writes. "Next to the two of you, I humbly consider myself 'the little guy.'"

"If YOU TWO LEGENDS are committed to using MY FOUR LETTERS, Please hit me up directly, as I would love to be part of some form of collaborative effort with you," Edsel continues. "I know every word from [Public Enemy's album] Apocalypse 91 & I have smoked more weed listening to The Doors than one could ever imagine."

The debut doPE release, no country for old men, drops Record Store Day, April 18.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.