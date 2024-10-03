Dope announces 25th anniversary ﻿'Felons and Revolutionaries'﻿ vinyl reissue

Dope has announced a vinyl reissue of their 1999 debut album, Felons and Revolutionaries, in honor of its 25th anniversary.

The LP, which marks the record's vinyl debut, will be released on Dec. 6 and includes updated artwork.

"I can't believe that it's been 25 years since Dope hit the international scene," says frontman Edsel Dope. "This ultra noisy, punk rock album is where it all started for us and I'm so excited to see it finally released in this nasty orange Vinyl format. I am eternally grateful to all the fans & friends that have come along for the ride."

Felons and Revolutionaries spawned the single "Debonaire" and Dope's cover of Dead or Alive's "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)." It also includes a cover of N.W.A.'s "F*** tha Police," which was not included in the album's original packaging.

