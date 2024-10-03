Dope announces 25th anniversary ﻿'Felons and Revolutionaries'﻿ vinyl reissue

By Josh Johnson

Dope has announced a vinyl reissue of their 1999 debut album, Felons and Revolutionaries, in honor of its 25th anniversary.

The LP, which marks the record's vinyl debut, will be released on Dec. 6 and includes updated artwork.

"I can't believe that it's been 25 years since Dope hit the international scene," says frontman Edsel Dope. "This ultra noisy, punk rock album is where it all started for us and I'm so excited to see it finally released in this nasty orange Vinyl format. I am eternally grateful to all the fans & friends that have come along for the ride."

Felons and Revolutionaries spawned the single "Debonaire" and Dope's cover of Dead or Alive's "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)." It also includes a cover of N.W.A.'s "F*** tha Police," which was not included in the album's original packaging.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!