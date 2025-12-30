Don't let the ball go by: Bush's Gavin Rossdale shares tennis highlights video

Volbeat Performs At Utilita Arena Cardiff Gavin Rossdale of Bush performs onstage during a concert at Utilita Arena Cardiff on November 06, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns) (Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

In addition to fronting Bush, Gavin Rossdale is also an avid tennis player, and he looks back at his year on the court in a new Instagram video.

The post includes clips of Rossdale playing at various clubs in Europe in between dates on Bush's tour.

"I got this mad love for tennis," Rossdale writes in the caption. "Nothing beats time away from the tour."

"I generally look for the best clubs and try and find their pros," he continues. "On this European run i managed to play quite regularly. i wanted to thank all the players i met along the way. I'm just trying to get better. it's not easy. But i love it."

Bush toured Europe over the fall with Volbeat in support of their new album, I Beat Loneliness. They also toured the U.S. over the summer with Shinedown.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

