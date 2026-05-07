Don't know Poppy? Prepare to be jumping by the end of her set

Poppy is performing at the 2026 Welcome to Rockville festival, which kicks off Thursday in Daytona Beach, Florida. While fans of the "new way out" artist are familiar with her penchant for switching from screaming and crushing riffs to sugary pop, the nature of festivals means she may find herself performing in front of crowds that may not know her music.

"I think maybe if you're new to my music and to Poppy, there might be a bit of questioning and uncertainty," Poppy tells ABC Audio.

Still, Poppy is confident she can convert an unknowing audience into fans, judging from her past festival experiences.

"By the end, when we can get them jumping, I feel like we've accomplished something," she says.

After her Welcome to Rockville set, Poppy will launch a full U.S. headlining tour in July in support of her new album, Empty Hands. While those crowds will surely be filled with dedicated Poppy fans, if you're still unsure of what to expect, Poppy's got you covered.

"Nice outfits, loud music, guitars, breakdowns, smiling faces," she says. "That's what you're in for."

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