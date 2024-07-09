Don't it feel good? Ice Nine Kills covers "Walking on Sunshine" with Reel Big Fish

Sumerian Records

By Josh Johnson

Ice Nine Kills has released a cover of the '80s hit "Walking on Sunshine" in collaboration with ska punk band Reel Big Fish.

The recording features INK frontman Spencer Charnas' vocals and his band's heavy riffs combined with Reel Big Fish's appropriately sunny horns.

As for what brought all these seemingly random elements together, the cover was recorded for the comic book adaptation of the book and film American Psycho. The comic series also inspired a new Puscifer song, "The Algorithm."

You can listen to the "Walking on Sunshine" cover now via digital outlets. A video is forthcoming.

