Don't expect a 'circus,' but Volbeat will be 'on fire' for US tour

Volbeat launches a U.S. tour Thursday in Denver in support of their latest album, God of Angels Trust. While they may not be bringing a lot of frills with them on the road, they will be bringing a whole lot of rock.

"We still want this to be about the music," frontman Michael Poulsen tells ABC Audio of Volbeat's first U.S. run in two years.

He laughs, "People should not expect a big circus coming to town."

That doesn't mean, though, that the Volbeat live experience won't be completely devoid of production. Poulsen teases they'll be bringing the God of Angels Trust imagery and artwork into the show.

"We're just very excited to get back on the road after a break," Poulsen says. "People can expect a band that's on fire, that are eager to meet the fans again, and bring a good show and bring some positive vibes."

The tour's bill will also feature Halestorm and The Ghost Inside.

