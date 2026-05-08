Dogstar premieres new song 'This Sphere' off upcoming '﻿All in Now'﻿ album

Dogstar has premiered a new song called "This Sphere," a track off the Keanu Reeves-featuring band's upcoming album, All in Now.

"The music just had that rolling rhythm, and I didn't want to distract from that," frontman Bret Domrose says of "This Sphere." "So, I basically started playing what Keanu was playing because that's what the song wants – that pull, that rhythm. Then it opens up in the chorus and gives you a break."

"It’s a fun ride, that song. Very fun," Reeves adds.

You can watch the video for "This Sphere" streaming now on YouTube.

All in Now is due out May 29. It's the follow-up to 2023's Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, which marked the first Dogstar album in over 20 years.

Dogstar will launch a U.S. headlining tour in August.

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