Documentary on late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza to screen in theaters

The long in-the-works documentary on late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza will screen in theaters.

The film, titled This Was My Life: Nick Menza's Metal Memories with Megadeth and Beyond, is set to receive a "limited theatrical run in selected U.S. markets," with a streaming and Blu-ray release to follow.

More details, including premiere dates and the debut of a new trailer, will be announced shortly.

Menza played in Megadeth from 1989 to 1998 and was part of the Rust in Peace lineup alongside frontman Dave Mustaine, bassist David Ellefson and guitarist Marty Friedman. He died in 2016 at age 51.

