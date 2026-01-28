Documentary on late ex-Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno announced

A new documentary about late former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno has been announced.

Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer is set to be released in the summer by Cleopatra Entertainment. It will feature appearances by Metallica's James Hetfield, KISS' Gene Simmons and Maiden founder Steve Harris, among others.

"I wanted to make a film that was unlike any rock doc you've ever seen," says director Wes Orshoski.

Di'Anno sang on Maiden's first two albums, 1980's self-titled debut and 1981's Killers. He parted ways with the band in 1981 and was replaced by current Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson.

Toward the end of his life, Di'Anno battled a number of health issues. A fan-driven crowdfunding campaign helped Di'Anno move to Croatia in seek of treatment, where, as Orshoski says, "fans and doctors gave him the hope he was desperately searching for."

Di'Anno died in October 2024 at age 66.

