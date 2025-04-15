Do you believe in a thing called tour? The Darkness announces North American headlining run

By Josh Johnson

The Darkness has announced a North American headlining tour.

The outing launches Aug. 30 in St. Louis and concludes Nov. 22 in Denver. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"The Darkness are bringing our dreams of rock 'n' roll rampage back to the USA and Canada later this year, and we're gonna spread it thick on your toast!" The Darkness says. "Peanut butter & jelly, maple syrup, or lovers of marmite – you are ALL welcome!"

The band adds, "Expect glorious spectacles of foot-stomping, guitar-wailing and face-melting, high-octane joy."

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheDarknessLive.com. Who knows, maybe Taylor Swift will be at a show.

The Darkness will be touring in support of their new album, Dreams on Toast, which dropped in March.

