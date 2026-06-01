Disturbed’s David Draiman on band’s new music: ‘Everyone will be pleasantly…surprised’

Singer David Draiman of Disturbed performs during a stop of "The Sickness" 25th anniversary tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Disturbed’s David Draiman has given fans some insight into the new music the band's been working on.

"I'll tell you one thing… I've had a lot of time to go over these last songs we've written," he wrote in a post on X. "Took time away, came back to them, and fell in love with them all over again."

He described the songs as “Diverse, fresh, and powerful.”

Draiman noted that it will “be some time” before the new music is released, but added, “I can’t wait for these songs to see the light of day.”

He noted, “I think everyone will be pleasantly…surprised.”

When the new music is finally released it will be the band's first album since 2022's Divisive.

Next up, Disturbed is set to play the Inkcarceration Festival in Mansfield, Ohio, on July 17. They are also booked to play Hollywood, Florida, on July 25.

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