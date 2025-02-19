Disturbed teases new single, 'I Will Not Break'

Disturbed is prepping a new single called "I Will Not Break."

The track is set to premiere on Friday. You can presave it now, and listen to a 15-second preview via Disturbed's Facebook page.

"I Will Not Break" follows Disturbed's 2022 album Divisive, which spawned the singles "Hey You," "Bad Man," Unstoppable" and the Ann Wilson collaboration "Don't Tell Me."

In addition to putting out new music, Disturbed is also celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 2000 debut album, The Sickness. They launch a U.S. tour Feb. 25 in Nampa, Idaho, and will release a 25th anniversary reissue on March 7.

