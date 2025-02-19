Disturbed teases new single, 'I Will Not Break'

Disturbed In Concert - Clarkston, MI Scott Legato/Getty Images (Scott Legato/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Disturbed is prepping a new single called "I Will Not Break."

The track is set to premiere on Friday. You can presave it now, and listen to a 15-second preview via Disturbed's Facebook page.

"I Will Not Break" follows Disturbed's 2022 album Divisive, which spawned the singles "Hey You," "Bad Man," Unstoppable" and the Ann Wilson collaboration "Don't Tell Me."

In addition to putting out new music, Disturbed is also celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 2000 debut album, The Sickness. They launch a U.S. tour Feb. 25 in Nampa, Idaho, and will release a 25th anniversary reissue on March 7.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!