Disturbed taking a break because 'we're TIRED, PERIOD,' says David Draiman

David Draiman of Disturbed performs onstage during a concert at The O2 Arena on October 26, 2025 in London, England. (Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

After wrapping up a European tour, Disturbed is getting down with the sleepiness.

That's what frontman David Draiman says in an Instagram post declaring, "We're taking a break because we're TIRED, PERIOD."

Draiman's post comes after he previously announced that the Disturbed members "all need a nice long break," adding, "Not sure when we will be headed back out."

In reporting on Draiman's initial comments, some outlets described the European tour as controversial due to the cancellation of a show in Belgium over security concerns posed by the vocalist's outspoken support for Israel.

"Any spin by the media is just that...spin," Draiman writes in his latest post. "We're all doing great, and are on great terms, closer than ever actually."

"The European tour was the biggest of our career," he continues. "We played to packed arenas every night. Let's do it again sometime?"

