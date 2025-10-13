Disturbed shares statement on canceled Belgium show

David Draiman of Disturbed performs at Little Caesars Arena on March 10, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Disturbed has shared a statement regarding the cancellation of the band's concert in Brussels, Belgium, scheduled for Wednesday.

The Brussels Times reported that police warned of an increased security risk posed by hosting the show due to frontman David Draiman's outspoken support of Israel.

"My responsibility and priority are the safety of residents, neighbors, demonstrators, spectators and staff at [the venue] Forest National," said Charles Spapens, mayor of the Forest municipality. "Given the police's negative advice and the venue's unique location, it was my duty to make this decision."

In Disturbed's statement, posted to Instagram Monday, the band writes, "Music is where all our differences fade into the background."

"Music has the power to heal, to inspire and to bring people together, it's not about what divides us," the post reads. "We have always made it a point that at our shows ALL are welcome no matter what you believe."

"Everyone who comes to a Disturbed concert is accepted and loved," Disturbed continues. "We are saddened that our fans in Belgium are not going to be able to share in this celebration of music."

