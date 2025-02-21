Disturbed premieres new single, 'I Will Not Break'

Disturbed has premiered a new single called "I Will Not Break."

The "Down with the Sickness" metallers described the track as "a necessary song, about becoming stronger than the forces that constantly try to tear you down." It also marks the band's debut release on their own label, Mother Culture Records.

You can listen to "I Will Not Break" now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"I Will Not Break" follows Disturbed's 2022 album Divisive, which spawned the singles "Hey You," "Bad Man," "Unstoppable" and the Ann Wilson collaboration "Don't Tell Me."

Meanwhile, you can catch Disturbed on tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 2000 debut album, The Sickness. The outing launches Feb. 25 in Nampa, Idaho, and a 25th anniversary reissue will be released on March 7.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.