Disturbed premieres new single, 'I Will Not Break'

Mother Culture Records
By Josh Johnson

Disturbed has premiered a new single called "I Will Not Break."

The "Down with the Sickness" metallers described the track as "a necessary song, about becoming stronger than the forces that constantly try to tear you down." It also marks the band's debut release on their own label, Mother Culture Records.

You can listen to "I Will Not Break" now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"I Will Not Break" follows Disturbed's 2022 album Divisive, which spawned the singles "Hey You," "Bad Man," "Unstoppable" and the Ann Wilson collaboration "Don't Tell Me."

Meanwhile, you can catch Disturbed on tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 2000 debut album, The Sickness. The outing launches Feb. 25 in Nampa, Idaho, and a 25th anniversary reissue will be released on March 7.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!