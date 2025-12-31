Disturbed bassist clarifies comments on status of new material

John Moyer of Disturbed performs onstage during a concert at The O2 Arena on October 26, 2025 in London, England. (Chiaki Nozu/WireImage)

Disturbed bassist John Moyer is clarifying comments he made about the status of new material from the band.

In an interview with Mark Strigl posted on Dec. 16, Moyer said that while Disturbed is currently on a break, "There's no shortage of music coming from Disturbed, I'll tell you that right now."

"I know that for a fact, we've got stuff," Moyer said. "Even though there's not a record that's coming out, there's no announcement of anything, the band's been working in the studio now for the last two years, and there's a lot of material that is sitting there that's gonna get released."

While some took that to mean new Disturbed music is imminent, Moyer has since taken to his Facebook page to caution against that idea.

"For the record I never said Disturbed is releasing new material," Moyer writes. "I swear the news outlets just run with whatever they want. I said that Disturbed has never stopped being creative and there is no shortage of great material and ideas that have been worked on. So NO there is no new music coming out to my knowledge."

Disturbed's most recent album is 2022's Divisive, and they put out a new single called "I Will Not Break" in February.

Disturbed spent much of 2025 touring while celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 2000 debut album, The Sickness. After the tour concluded, frontman David Draiman shared, "Not sure when we will be headed back out. We all need a nice long break."

