Disturbed announces European leg of 25th anniversary ﻿'The Sickness'﻿ tour with Megadeth

Reprise Records
By Josh Johnson

Disturbed is bringing their 25th anniversary The Sickness tour overseas.

The metal outfit has announced a European leg of the trek, launching in September. Megadeth will also be on the bill.

As with the U.S. leg, which kicks off Tuesday in Nampa, Idaho, the European shows will feature two Disturbed sets: one featuring a full-album performance of The Sickness and another filled with hits from throughout the band's discography.

Openers on the U.S. shows include Three Days Grace, Sevendust, Daughtry and Nothing More, depending on the date.

The Sickness, Disturbed's debut album, was released in 2000 and spawned the band's signature hit, "Down with the Sickness." A commemorative reissue is due out on the record's exact 25th anniversary, March 7.

