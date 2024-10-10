Disturbed announces 25th anniversary ﻿'The Sickness﻿' tour

By Josh Johnson

Disturbed has announced a 2025 tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 2000 debut album, The Sickness.

The outing launches Feb. 25 in Nampa, Idaho, and concludes May 17 in Las Vegas. Each night, Disturbed will play two sets: one performing The Sickness in its entirety and another of hits from throughout their career.

Depending on the date, the bill will also include Three Days Grace, who recently reunited with original frontman Adam Gontier, and Sevendust, or Daughtry and Nothing More.

Presales begin Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

The Sickness is certified five-times Platinum by the RIAA and spawned Disturbed's signature song, "Down with the Sickness."

Disturbed had previously scheduled a tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Sickness for 2020, but it was postponed to 2021 and eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

