Disturbed announces one-off Florida concert

David Draiman of Disturbed performs onstage during a concert at The O2 Arena on October 26, 2025 in London, England. (Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

Disturbed has announced a one-off headlining show taking place July 25 at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

For all ticket info, visit Disturbed1.com.

The Florida concert is one of two live dates currently on Disturbed's live schedule, along with their headlining set at the Inkcarceration Festival in July.

Disturbed announced in 2025 that they were taking a break after finishing their tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the band's 2000 album, The Sickness.

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