Dismissal reversed in Ashley Walters' lawsuit against Marilyn Manson

The sexual assault lawsuit filed by Marilyn Manson's former assistant Ashley Walters against the shock rocker, born Brian Warner, has now been revived following its dismissal in December.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran, who initially ruled that Walters' claims had "no triable issue of material fact," has now reversed that decision, according to docs viewed by ABC Audio. Rolling Stone reports that Walters will be able to refile the suit under California's newly passed AB 250 law, which extends the statue of limitations for certain sexual assault claims.

"We are thrilled for Ms. Walters," says Walters' attorney, Kate McFarlane, of Hadsell Stormer Renick & Dai. "She has never given up fighting for justice. She has had to overcome a lot of obstacles, as so many survivors are forced to do."

"Mr. Warner has tried time and again to avoid accountability for his abuse against Ms. Walters," McFarlane continues. "But now, time is no longer an obstacle Ms. Walters will be forced to overcome. AB250 has created a path forward for her and so many women like her to finally hold their abusers accountable. We look forward to continuing to fiercely advocate for Ms. Walters until Mr. Warner finally answers for his abuse. He can no longer hide behind the shield of time."

Warner's attorney, Howard King, says, "Ashley Walters has been given the right to pursue a narrow claim of sexual assault under the newly enacted law, a claim that will not survive the next motion for summary judgement."

"While Ms. Walters made several now-irrelevant claims about so-called workplace harassment, she has no pending claims for sexual assault as defined in the penal code, as would be required under the new law, nor is she permitted under the ruling to add new claims," King continues. "The undeniable fact is that Mr. Warner never committed any sexual assault which undoubtedly is the reason the District Attorney declined Ms. Walter's request that Mr. Warner be criminally charged."

Walters first filed her suit in 2021, months after Warner's ex Evan Rachel Wood alleged he'd abused her.

Warner has denied all allegations and relaunched his career in 2024 with the album One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1. He's also returned to touring.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.﻿﻿

