Dirty Honey announces final US tour behind ﻿'Can't Find the Brakes' ﻿album

Dirty Honey has announced a U.S. tour, marking the final dates in support of their Can't Find the Brakes album.

The outing runs from Sep. 13 in East Moline, Illinois, to Nov. 2 in Highland, California. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time; tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"After visiting fans all over the world, we're really excited to announce the final leg of our Can't Find the Brakes tour where we'll be hitting new corners of North America along with some cities we've grown very familiar with," says frontman Marc LaBelle. "As you can tell from our live videos, audiences from Milan to Sydney and everywhere in between have been thirsty for our brand of Rock N' Roll and we're more excited than ever to get face to face with our fans right here at home."

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DirtyHoney.com.

Can't Find the Brakes, Dirty Honey's sophomore album, dropped in 2023. It includes the singles "Won't Take Me Alive," "Coming Home (Ballad of the Shire)" and "Don't Put Out the Fire."

