Dirty Honey teases upcoming music in studio photo

Dirty Honey performs at Alcatraz on March 08, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

Dirty Honey is back in the studio.

The "When I'm Gone" rockers have posted a photo on Instagram of guitarist John Notto alongside the caption, "Notto has zero fun in the studio." The post is also tagged with #DirtyHoney3.5.

The photo also features Notto holding up a guitar in front of a blackboard, possibly obscuring a potential track list.

If Dirty Honey is indeed working on a new album, it'll mark their third studio effort and the follow-up to 2023's Can't Find the Brakes. Perhaps the "3.5" in the hashtag takes into account Dirty Honey's 2019 self-titled debut EP as half a record.

Dirty Honey also put out a live album, Mayhem and Revelry, in 2025.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.