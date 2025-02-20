Dirty Honey hopes to capture 'spirit' of classic live albums with '﻿Mayhem & Revelry'﻿ set

Dirty Honey will release a new live album, Mayhem & Revelry Live, on Friday. For a band that grew up on live records from iconic bands like Led Zeppelin, AC/DC and Guns N' Roses, having one to call their own is particularly exciting.

"There's all these records that meant so much to me," guitarist John Notto tells ABC Audio. "I'm very proud to at least have a recording that I think feels like that same spirit."

He adds, "When you listen to this, you're gonna hear us playing the songs, but there's an extra percentage of reckless abandon that is laced on all the parts."

Mayhem & Revelry Live is divided into two sections, one recorded during a Dirty Honey tour through North America, and another recorded in Europe.

"There's such a variable between how big we are in Milan versus Germany versus Scandinavia versus the U.K.," frontman Marc LaBelle says of the difference between the North American and European sides. "Every room sounds completely different. Whereas ... there's a smaller range of audience sizes in the States."

The U.S. recordings, though, include Notto's idealized guitar tone, as he was unable to travel with his specific amps overseas.

"With this album, you're hearing two amps that I have, over years, paired together to get this tone, and it's never been recorded before," Notto says. "I've never taken these to the studio."

