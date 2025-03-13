Dinosaur Pile-Up returns with new single, ''Bout to Lose It'

Mascot Records
By Josh Johnson

Dinosaur Pile-Up is roaring again with a new song called "'Bout to Lose It."

The track, which is out now, marks the first fresh material from the "11:11" rockers since their 2019 album, Celebrity Mansions. Frontman Matt Bigland has been dealing with a "life-threatening illness," according to a press release.

"'Bout to Lose It is about feeling completely and utterly on the edge of your capacity emotionally," Bigland says. "I wanted to write a song that had an intro that would correctly set the scene as the first track back after a 4 or 5 year break from being out 'in the world' due to ill health. I wanted it to be intense and visceral. And I wanted it to be heavy metal."

You can watch the "'Bout to Lose It" video on YouTube.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

