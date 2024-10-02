"Dimebag" Darrell-themed cannabis line announced

By Josh Johnson

Late Pantera guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott has inspired a new cannabis line.

Dimebag Darrell's Cannabis from Hell was created in collaboration with the company Higher Vibes Solutions. It will debut exclusively in dispensaries in Sacramento, California, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, in connection with the Aftershock festival.

The reformed Pantera, featuring Zakk Wylde in place of Dime, is among the Aftershock performers. The band's lineup also includes vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown alongside Anthrax's Charlie Benante in place of Dime's late brother, Vinnie Paul.

The cannabis line follows the previously announced Dime-inspired liquor brand, BlackTooth Beverages.

