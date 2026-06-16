Dime GuitarZ company launched to exclusively offer signature Dimebag guitars

"Dimebag" Darrell Abbott performs on stage on April 1, 2004 at the Roseland Ballroom, in New York City. (Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Rita Haney, the longtime partner of "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, and Dean Guitars founder Dean Zelinsky have founded a new company in honor of the late Pantera guitarist.

Dime GuitarZ is described as the "exclusive home of official Dimebag Darrell guitars." The first models available are part of Dime's Culprit line of guitars.

"The mission is simple," Haney says in a statement. "To build the guitars Dimebag Darrell would be playing today."

"Dime played Dean Zelinsky's MLs when he had braces on his teeth and he died with one in his arms," Haney continues, referring to the Dean ML guitar. "Dime's innovation for tech, his love and trust of DZ's brilliance, THIS is what the direction of this company is, to fulfill those wishes."

For more info, visit DimeGuitarZ.com.

Dimebag died in 2004 when he was murdered onstage while playing with the band Damageplan. He was 38.

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