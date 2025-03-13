Dig through the ditches & burn through the witches & learn to spell with Rob Zombie

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper: Freaks On Parade 2024 Tour - Austin, TX Rick Kern/Getty Images (Rick Kern/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Rob Zombie is here to make learning fun.

The "Dragula" rocker has announced Z is for Zombie, a spelling book based around his film House of 1,000 Corpses.

Within its illustrated pages you'll find House of 1,000 Corpses characters including Captain Spaulding, Baby Firefly and Otis Driftwood, along with Zombie himself, teaching you new words.

"Learn to spell the Zombie way!" Rob says. "All your pals from House of 1000 Corpses teach you some good book learning!"

Z is for Zombie is out now.

The most recent Rob Zombie album is 2021's The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!