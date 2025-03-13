Dig through the ditches & burn through the witches & learn to spell with Rob Zombie

Rob Zombie is here to make learning fun.

The "Dragula" rocker has announced Z is for Zombie, a spelling book based around his film House of 1,000 Corpses.

Within its illustrated pages you'll find House of 1,000 Corpses characters including Captain Spaulding, Baby Firefly and Otis Driftwood, along with Zombie himself, teaching you new words.

"Learn to spell the Zombie way!" Rob says. "All your pals from House of 1000 Corpses teach you some good book learning!"

Z is for Zombie is out now.

The most recent Rob Zombie album is 2021's The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy.

