The Devil Wears Prada releases secret track from ﻿'Flowers' ﻿vinyl

The vinyl version of The Devil Wears Prada's album Flowers includes a hidden track called "Play the Old S***," which is now officially released on streaming platforms.

"Never have we played around with any kind of secret song, so it was really fun rolling out 'Play the Old S***' vinyl-only," says vocalist Mike Hranica. "With that said, we've always known we'd release the song digitally, as well. The song is super straightforward, and within the context of the album, it provides a totally different ending in terms of mood. We are all very excited for listeners to check it out."

Flowers, the ninth TDWP album, was released in November. It also includes the singles "For You" and "Everybody Knows."

The Devil Wears Prada will launch a U.S. tour in March.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.