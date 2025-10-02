The Devil Wears Prada releases new ﻿'Flowers﻿' track, 'Eyes'

'Flowers' album artwork. (Solid State Records)
By Josh Johnson

The Devil Wears Prada has released a new song called "Eyes," a track off the band's upcoming album, Flowers.

"'Eyes' is a song about desperately yearning for answers, wondering why you keep ending up in the same place without a clear path forward," says guitarist Jeremy DePoyster. "When you're caught in a wave of anxiety and the things you've been taught are of little help, you're desperate for clarity and hope."

You can watch the video for "Eyes," featuring TDWP as puppets trying to escape a maze, on YouTube.

Flowers is due out Nov. 14. It also includes the single "For You."

