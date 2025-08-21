The Devil Wears Prada announces new album, '﻿Flowers'

The Devil Wears Prada has announced a new album called Flowers.

The ninth studio effort from the metalcore outfit is due out Nov. 14. It includes the previous single "For You," which became the first TDWP song to chart on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay ranking.

"Flowers is 20 years into a journey," says guitarist/vocalist Jeremy DePoyster. "The highs, the lows, a reckoning with what it means be a human catapulting through the chaos that life throws at us continually. This is us at our peak, in songwriting, in raw and authentic lyricism and introspection, and a desperate attempt to connect with anyone else who feels the same way that we do."

Along with the album news, TDWP has dropped two new songs from the record, "Where the Flowers Never Grow" and "Wave."

Here's the Flowers track list:

"That Same Place"

"Where the Flowers Never Grow"

"Everybody Knows"

"So Low"

"For You"

"All Out"

"Ritual"

"When You're Gone"

"The Sky Behind the Rain"

"The Silence"

"Eyes"

"Cure Me"

"Wave"

"My Paradise"

