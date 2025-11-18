The Devil Wears Prada announces 2026 tour behind new ﻿'Flowers'﻿ album

The Devil Wears Prada has announced a 2026 U.S. tour in support of the band's new album, Flowers.

The headlining outing launches March 13 in Oklahoma City and will wrap up April 12 in Nashville. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TDWPBand.com.

Flowers, the ninth Devil Wears Prada album, dropped on Friday. It includes the single "For You," which marks the metalcore outfit's first appearance on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

