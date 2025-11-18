The Devil Wears Prada announces 2026 tour behind new ﻿'Flowers'﻿ album

'Flowers' album artwork. (Solid State Records)
By Josh Johnson

The Devil Wears Prada has announced a 2026 U.S. tour in support of the band's new album, Flowers.

The headlining outing launches March 13 in Oklahoma City and will wrap up April 12 in Nashville. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TDWPBand.com.

Flowers, the ninth Devil Wears Prada album, dropped on Friday. It includes the single "For You," which marks the metalcore outfit's first appearance on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!