Despite all their rage, My Chemical Romance covered The Smashing Pumpkins' 'Bullet with Butterfly Wings'

My Chemical Romance was sent to drain during their concert in San Francisco on Saturday.

The set included a surprise cover of The Smashing Pumpkins' "Bullet with Butterfly Wings," which frontman Gerard Way told the crowd was a "really special" song to him and his brother, bassist Mikey Way.

The cover caught the ear of the Pumpkins themselves, who responded on Instagram by posting a series of memes joking about how Gerard looks like Billy Corgan.

"Yes Billy is equally proud of his sons," the post's caption reads.

In between playing Smashing Pumpkins hits, MCR is performing their 2006 album The Black Parade in full on their tour, which continues Saturday in Los Angeles. Along the way, they've been sharing mysterious posts and videos building elaborate lore around the tour.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.