Descendents announce ﻿'Milo Goes to College'﻿ reissue

Descendents have announced a reissue of their highly influential 1982 album, Milo Goes to College.

The title is due out Sept. 19 on vinyl, CD and cassette. It marks the beginning of an extended Descendents reissue campaign, which will see them revisit their "foundational albums from their early years."

Milo Goes to College is credited for helping to pioneer the coming pop-punk scene populated by bands including blink-182 and Green Day. Beyond its musical influence, anyone who's attended a music festival has probably seen a T-shirt featuring the Milo Goes to College cover artwork, which is a cartoon caricature of frontman Milo Aukerman.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.