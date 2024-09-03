Deryck Whibley ponders post-Sum 41 life: "I don't really sit still very well"

Sum 41 resumes their farewell tour Tuesday in San Francisco. After the "Fat Lip" rockers play their final concert, a hometown show in Toronto, in January, frontman Deryck Whibley will find himself in a new sort of place in his life.

"The thing with me is I don't really sit still very well," Whibley tells ABC Audio. "Like, I always have to be working on something, I just enjoy working on stuff."

As for what he plans to work on post-Sum 41, Whibley says he'd like to continue in music, while adding that he's met various people in the movie and TV world after living in Los Angeles for 20 years. In fact, he shares that he's "worked on some scripts" over the years that were "never really fleshed out."

"I've never taken anything seriously, because I don't have time," Whibley says. "I'll dabble with some creative projects with friends and people and stuff like that, and then I gotta go on tour and go make a record and I don't deal with that stuff for two years, and it just goes away."

If Whibley's learned anything from that experience, it's that, "You can't do anything successfully unless you really put focus into something." That's why, for now, he's concentrated on making Sum 41's farewell "the best Sum 41 tour we've ever done."

"Then when I wake up next year and I go, 'Holy s***, what the hell do I do now?' that will inform me where I really wanna go," Whibley laughs.

Whibley has started to expand his repertoire outside of Sum 41 with his upcoming memoir, Walking Disaster, due out Oct. 8. One thing he's not doing, though, is joining Linkin Park.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.